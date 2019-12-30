Ports Authority legal move “expected”

Legal Action Concerning Lock and Dam is drawing a crowd.

The Georgia Ports Authority filing a motion to intervene in the South Carolina lawsuit to prevent lock and dam being replaced with a rock fish passage joining the city of Augusta.

The South Carolina suit is also asking the court to stop the deepening of the Savannah Harbor.

“It’s expected they want a seat at the table again as we said this is a different lawsuit then South Carolinas because we’re not focused on the deepening not totally surprized by it but again this is going to be an uphill battle for this community to keep out water level where it needs to be,” says Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

Both Augusta’s and the South Carolina suit contend removing Lock and Dam and lowering the upstream pool is a violation of federal law.