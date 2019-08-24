Portions of Jackson, South Carolina under a boil water advisory

JACKSON, S.C. (WJBF) — Portions of Jackson, South Carolina are under a boil water advisory.

All customers located inside the city limits except for Highland Circle, Hendrix St., and Ruby St. are under a boil water advisory.

As a precaution, you are asked to boil your water for 1 full minute prior to drinking or cooking until further notice. The advisory is due to an electrical failure at our pump house caused by storms Saturday night, officials say.

Bacteriological samples back are expected within 2-3 business days.