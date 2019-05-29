Portion of I-20 remains closed Wednesday morning

UPDATE: 4:15 am – According to Aiken County dispatch – both lanes of I-20 from mile marker 6 to 22 remain closed due to brush fires.

Many people came home to find out they could not get there. Other residents learned they couldn’t stay.

“A lot of things that I want to get to, they told us no,” explained John Griffin. “My wife told me we had the get the animal, and they told us no. They said we couldn’t even get the animal.”

Residents who live on Rebel Rd and Confederate Rd had to evacuate their homes due to a brush fire near I-20. The people in the area NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson spoke to say, they are waiting to hear when they can return home.

“If the fire is going the way, they say it’s going; we need to know something ASAP,” said Griffin. “More than just saying, stay calm and don’t worry. Evidently it’s big enough to have everybody out here doing what they have to do.”

Another resident told Devin, his wife alerted him what was happening right behind their house.

“We got here and seen this,” said Andrew Morris. “So we came here to make sure everything all right first, then we are getting clothes to go to the grandparent’s house.”

Morris says he’s just glad his family is okay.

“I’m not worried because if something happens, as long if I’m not in the area, everything else can be replaced,” explained Morris.

Captain Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office told Devin, they’ve evacuated about 40 homes. As of now there is no word on any injuries. The American Red Cross of Aiken will provide shelter for those displaced.

“That’s what we are here for, to help people if they need help,” said Shelter Coordinator, Dale Couch. “First Baptist Church has opened up its gym to graciously house people.”

The Aiken County Sherrif’s Offie annouced that those asked to leave their home are allowed to return. Deputies will be patrolling the areas where the fire occured . They encourage citizen to be alert of their surroundings due to smoke in the area.

If anyone needs any assistance returing home, contact 803-648-6811.