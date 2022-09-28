AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The POP Walk for People for Parkinson’s has been moved to next Saturday, Oct. 8th, at First Baptist Church Augusta at 3500 Walton Way EXT. from 9 A.M. until 12 P.M.

The CSRA Parkinson Support Group will host its 23rd annual POP Walk for the People of Parkinson’s fundraiser on Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at First Baptist Church Augusta.

This is a WJBF-sponsored event.

Registration opens at 9 A.M. and the walk starts at 10 A.M. and ends by noon, with activities lasting until noon.

The festivities will include refreshments, prizes, and fun activities, including a silent auction, and a raffle.

The Walk is free, but donations are appreciated.

Participants qualify for a POP Walk t-shirt with a $25 or more donation while supplies last.

Proceeds from the event are used predominantly in the local area for funding research grants, a respite program for caregivers, educational materials and events, and exercise and aquatics classes.

Register and donate today at POPwalk.org.

Email info@pakinsoncsra.org or call (706) 364-1662 if you have any questions.

Donations can also be mailed and made payable to CSRA Parkinson’s Walk, P.O. Box 31, Evans, GA 30809.