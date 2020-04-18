Ponies visit residents at Aiken retirement community

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Some residents at an Aiken Retirement Community got a pleasant surprise Friday afternoon.

Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs shared two of their “Go” ponies with the residents at Trinity on Lauren’s.

The “Go” ponies stayed in the parking lot with residents visiting with them on the patio — all while keeping social distancing.

“It was apparent that a lot of the activities that bring the residents joy and happiness haven’t been able to happen because they’re not allowing visitors into the facility,” Director of Great Oak Aiken Nicole Pioli said. “So I said, you know, we can’t bring the horses into the facility anyway, so wouldn’t it be fun for the residents to come outside, enjoy a beautiful day. It makes you feel good during these uncertain and challenging times,” she added.

The residents were excited too. You couldn’t see them but you could feel the smiles on their faces as the ponies interacted with them.

Great Oak is also looking for donations and sponsors. Those two ponies that visited the seniors are available for horse sponsorship, too.

You can find out more at https://greatoakeap.org/.