Police seeking information in deadly road rage incident on I-20

GREENSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the GBI are investigating a murder on I-20 in Greensboro, Ga.

Deputies received a call about a wreck on mile marker 132 on I-10 at 6:45 am on Friday, April 9th. Upon arrival, deputies found 30-year-old Joseph Lee Briggs Jr. of Manning, South Carolina with multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon further investigation, deputies concluded that Briggs Jr. who was driving on I-20 in Greensboro was a victim of road rage.

The GBI is actively investigating this case. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 706-453-3551 or contact GBI Region 6 office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173.

Tips may also be sent in HERE.