Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Thanksgiving weekend



WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — As millions of people hit the road for Thanksgiving, local enforcement agencies are out in full force. Some call it “Blackout Wednesday.”

“A lot of times people are so nervous that they have to get home; they make themselves so focused on driving straight and not being seeing the police, they forget everything else that’s around them,” explained Burke County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant, Randall Norman.

AAA expects more than 49 million people will be driving. More than three million in Georgia and South Carolina.

“During these times people are in a hustle and bustle trying to get place to place,” said Norman. “So beyond the drinking and driving, speed is also a factor, and unintuitive driving is a factor. So all of those things combined to create a reckless driver and aggressive drivers on the roadways.”

He says the holidays are a time for celebration, but people should know their limits.

“But enjoy that time that you are out with them,” explains Norman. “If you’re going to have a drink, by all means, enjoy yourself, but do not put yourself in a situation where you could potentially yourself or someone else.”

Lieutenant Norman suggests using ride-sharing services for those who had much to drink and need a ride home. Uber has teamed up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to give free Ubers rides Thanksgiving Eve.

