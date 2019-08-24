Police: 19-year-old shoots at stepfather, flees scene in Sardis

SARDIS, Ga. (WJBF) — Authorities in Burke County are searching for the person they say is responsible for a shooting.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 24 at 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Girard Avenue and Sapp Street in Sardis.

The suspect, 19-year-old Jeramiah Gardner shot at his stepfather and fled on foot North East on the 700 block of Girard Avenue, authorities say.

Gardner was last seen without a shirt, wearing black pants and armed with a black semi-automatic pistol.

If you have any information, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133. Callers can remain anonymous.