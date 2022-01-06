Poison Peach Film Festival showcasing local filmmakers this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Poison Peach Film Festival returns to the Imperial Theatre this weekend. The festival showcases local independent films.

“I know recently Augusta over the last few years has gotten a lot of press for some out of town productions that have come in, but we have a vibrant group of local film makers,” Poison Peach spokesperson, Jezibell Anat said.

The festival begins Saturday at 7 p.m. with a block of short films, followed by a feature film at 8 p.m., and another short block at 9:30 p.m.

“We’re very clear as to what the appropriate audience is so if you want to bring the kids on Saturday, you may want to leave before the gorier ones,” Anat said.

There will be two feature films Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

“This festival is designed to showcase film in real theatre, nice big screen, good sound projection and of course the historic Imperial is a beautiful place to come and see films,” Anat said.

They weren’t able to host Poison Peach last January, and Anat says she’s looking forward to celebrating local art once again.

“Somehow people think if it’s out of town it’s better, and that is not the case. We have a tremendous talent base here. We have writers, actors, we have people who are improving their film making skills,” Anat said.

And she says it’s a great place for future filmmakers.

“If you’re interested in getting involved in local films, come on down, you can see some of the work that we’re doing and you can meet the people who are doing it and that is priceless,” Anat said.

You can buy tickets at the door or online by clicking HERE. They’re $10, plus a $3 restoration fee for the Imperial.