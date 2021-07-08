Poison Peach Film Festival returns for 13th year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Poison Peach Film Festival is returning for its 13th year.

The event features independent films made in Augusta, and the surrounding CSRA, and is being held at the Imperial Theatre July 9 and 10.

“What can people expect to see at the Poison Peach Film Festival?”

“We have two evenings of local, independent films. Friday night is more R-rated because there is some gore and language. Saturday is more family friendly. Friday night starts out with a short film by Joseph Zuchowski called ‘Swing Low.’ It’s an urban drama about a troubled young lady and a very special social worker, followed at 7:30 by Chris Forbes’ film ‘Rocket Hunter: Rise of the Nazi Rocket’. This is a really fun film where I play one of the main characters,” said Jezibell Anat, the general assistant of the film festival.

The people at Poison Peach say there’s more to do at the festival than just viewing this year’s films.

“If you’re interested in becoming part of the local film scene, a lot of the actors and, of course, the directors will be here. So, you can come and network, meet people, and talk to them about their films. So, it’s really a good chance to come in and join the local film community,” said Anat.

Reporter: “What does it mean for you to be able to do this event and be able to see your friends and peers from around the community again?”

“We are excited to see everybody. Please come on down this weekend. The Imperial, as you can see, has plenty of room for distance seating and there will be some COVID protocols. So, you are welcome to come in, see some films, support local talent…this has always featured locally made films,” said Anat.

For more information on times and tickets, CLICK HERE.