Plumbing industry affected during Coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – As we continue to bear through COVID 19 and people remain follow guidelines such as staying at home, unless for work and essential shopping. Shelves are trying to restock certain items and some are hard to come by.

“Most places I go to it’s completely sold out,” said shopper Steve Brooks.

“I’ve been to Barnwell, I found toilet paper out there and Williston and Edgefield,” added shopper Mike Lipscomb.

Georgia Pacific, which is a leading toilet paper manufacturer and estimates that the average household will use 40 percent more toilet paper than usual if all members of a household stay home around the clock.

” Plumbing is a necessity it’s not a luxury ,” said Charles Brittingham, owner of Brittingham Plumbing which has been around since the 1890’s. Brittingham says they are usually busy for different reasons during Masters week.

“Normally we’re really busy during the Masters because a lot of our customers rent their houses out,” Brittingham added.

Kevin Coleman owner of the Drain Surgeon Plumbing says, they are being called to snake drains of suspicious items because some households lack toilet paper.

“There is an excessive amount of stuff that’s being flushed right now, that shouldn’t be flushed but that’s expected during the times we’re in,” said Coleman.

With people staying at home this April they are taking precautions while entering customers homes.



” You’ve got so many people that are unemployment, and that are not working and so the last thing they want to spend money on is plumbing, ” said Coleman.

Both professionals says you should read the labels on the back of your products such as wet wipes and feminine products before flushing.