Plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients could be the key to treatment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients can be a game changer in the pursuit to find treatment for the virus. Now, area hospitals are looking for donors.

However, not everybody can donate their plasma and only those that can get the plasma transfusion must be an inpatient and critically ill.

For donors, you have to have had a previous positive coronavirus test on file. You must be at least 28 days symptom free, or 14 days symptom free with a negative COVID test.

Plasma from these donors carry antibodies that will be transfused into patients who need it.

Chief Medical Officer at Doctors Hospital, Dr. John Farr, says, “those antibodies are proteins that target and fight the virus or bacteria that’s in your body. So, it’s not curing it per say, it’s helping your body’s immune system fight it and get rid of it from your system.”

He says, “vaccines are going to be a little ways away. You have to do human trials on those to make sure the vaccines are safe to take. While one group is focusing on finding the vaccine, the thing that we can get more quickly is a treatment that works.”

Shepeard’s Community Blood Center is taking donations now. All you need to do is schedule an appointment, and bring proof of your coronavirus testing.

American Red Cross starts May 13th.