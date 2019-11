BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Plant Vogtle will test its sirens tonight.

The sirens are set up to alert people in the surrounding area, if there’s an emergency at the nuclear power plant.

The test will activate sirens within a 10-mile radius of the plant.

A spokesperson for Southern Company says a code red message may also be sent out, before the test which starts at 6 pm.

But they want to make sure you know that it’s only a test.