Plant Vogtle hoping to do what no one else in the nuclear industry has

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — When units three and four go on-line, Plant Vogtle will stand alone in the nuclear power industry.

“If these two units go into operation, it will be the only four-unit nuclear plant in the United States,” said U.S.NRC Spokesperson, Roger Hannah. “It will be the biggest nuclear power plant in the country.”

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has to approve the reactors before they’re operational.

“When we are satisfied that they have built it according to the design that was already approved, and they have tested it, and that system operates like it is supposed to, then we are good with that to move on the next item, ” explained Hannah.

Georgia Power’s communication manager says 8,000 workers are on site for the construction of the two units.

“All four units will provide enough electricity to power over 1-million homes and business here in Georgia,” said Jeff Wilson.

Even after the project is finished, the local job market will still get a boost.

“Even though we won’t have 8,000 construction workers, there will still be 800 permanent jobs, as well as people from all over the country to see these units,” said Wilson.

Wilson also says safety for those who live near the site remains the top priority.

“This project is vital, and we continue to expect that we will bring these units on-line,” said Wilson. “November 2021 for unit three and November 2022 for unit four.”

The NRC will have another public meeting through the phone on January 22nd.

Reference Sources: