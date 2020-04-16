Plant Vogtle asking employees to voluntarily stay home amid COVID-19 outbreak

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Plant Vogtle has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among the workforce at sites 3 & 4 with over 40 positive test results so far. As a result, Georgia Power is asking for volunteers among the craft worker ranks to stay at home during this COVID crisis.

This is in addition to the number of employees who have already chosen to stay off site.

NewsChannel 6 has reached out to ask if these volunteers who step up will still be paid or furloughed, we are still waiting on an answer.

The force reduction is not expected to have a large impact on the construction project itself.

Below is a statement from Georgia Power: