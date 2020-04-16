Plant Vogtle asking employees to voluntarily stay home amid COVID-19 outbreak

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Plant Vogtle has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among the workforce at sites 3 & 4 with over 40 positive test results so far. As a result, Georgia Power is asking for volunteers among the craft worker ranks to stay at home during this COVID crisis.
This is in addition to the number of employees who have already chosen to stay off site.
NewsChannel 6 has reached out to ask if these volunteers who step up will still be paid or furloughed, we are still waiting on an answer.
The force reduction is not expected to have a large impact on the construction project itself.
Below is a statement from Georgia Power:
While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our nation, the Vogtle 3 &4 construction site is no exception. Our workforce on the site has seen the impact and the number of positive COVID-19 cases on site have increased in the last several days. Above all else, the safety and well-being of our workforce is our top priority and we have implemented recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as continued to increase our social distancing measures.
While a number of our workers are already personally choosing to stay off-site due to COVID-19, project management has asked for an approximate 20% reduction to the craft workforce through a self-selection process. The mitigating action is expected to help increase workforce productivity and reduce absenteeism. It is also intended to help lessen the impact of COVID-19 on the workforce by allowing for increased social distancing and further facilitating the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While a reduction in workforce was expected as unit 3 neared construction completion, and this action is accelerated from that original timeline, fluctuations in the workforce levels are normal in any construction project of this size, especially as the project nears completion. The current measures taken to protect the health of the workers and communities have caused the project to accelerate the transition to a more streamlined workforce for the time being. This decision was made after much consultation with the co-owners, building trades, Bechtel and others.
Going forward, site leadership remains focused on protecting the safety and health of workers at the Vogtle 3 & 4 site, and comprehensive measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in place. These proactive measures include worker distancing strategies, including adjusted break schedules, additional mobile facilities to add more distance between individuals onsite and suspending large group meetings and gatherings, along with an expanded onsite medical clinic.John Kraft, Georgia Power