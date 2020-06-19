Plans unveiled for Augusta Jewish Museum

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This historic landmark is the only one of it’s kinda in the state of Georgia, and plans are underway to give it new life as the Augusta Jewish Museum.

“With what is going on in the world today everybody needs to understand and learn about all different races and religion so that it makes things better. Our objective is to promote tolerance understanding and love rather then some of the things that have been going on around the world.”

Museum board chairman Jack Weinstein tells me about some of the things future visitors can expect to find in its four education rooms called pillars.

“One is going to be the Jewish relationship within the CSRA community. One is the Jewish traditions so people can understand more about Judaism. The third is the understanding and support of the holocaust and the fourth one is the land of Israel.”

In coming months, the museum will expand into the adjacent former congregation Children of Israel synagogue. It was built in 1869.

Some say this museum will be a great tool to showcase the history of Augusta.

“Your history is your foundation and you have to have these things available, so that as kids grow up they’ll know about their legacy,” says Linda Johnson, interim executive director at the Lucy Craft Laney Museum.

The museum is expected to open its first phase in the fireproof court building. It was built in 1860 to protect important documents from fires.

Weinstein said he hopes the museum will help unite the community.

The museum board has engaged Ellen Neal Pruitt with Studio 3 design group as architect for the construction.

