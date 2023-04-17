NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)- Things are changing along Georgia Avenue and city leaders say it’s something the community has been wanting for a while.

The efforts to revitalize what many know as the old skating rink in downtown North Augusta is continuing.

Monday, city council members approved a resolution for the property to be a part of the South Carolina Abandoned Buildings Revitalization Act.

“There is a legislative act where a developer can take a state income credit on properties that they are going to develop if the property has been abandoned,” said Mayor Briton Williams, North Augusta.

The building has been abandoned for more than five years. Now, North Augusta Forward will turn the property into an area with office spaces, and restaurants.

“That will become the gateway connection so the developer is not only going to remodel the existing carpet shop or the old road rink as people know it, skating rink they’ll be adding two additional buildings the community people have been wanting retail they want restaurants all of that is going to be in that area,” said Mayor Williams.

Construction work for the project started last year, Mayor Williams says this adds onto the revitalization in riverside village

“When you’re coming into North Augusta, that will be the Gateway connection that will tie downtown revitalization effort into Riverside village so it’s a great game changer for us.”

It’s not clear when the project will be finished but city leader say most of the renovation is completed.