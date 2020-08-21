Plans to build Columbia County’s first hospital gains traction

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of Augusta University Medical Center to build the first hospital in Columbia County. The largest county in the state without one.

It’s been a long process as AUMC plans to build a hospital outside the city limits of Grovetown. The healthcare organization is aiming to build a 100-bed hospital right off of Exit 190 on Gateway Boulevard adjacent to Quest Church.

“That road will be four-laned in front of the hospital so it’ll have frontage to I-20 as well. So good visibility,” said Doug Duncan, Chairman of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners.

The whole process began when AUMC applied for a certificate of need in 2014. The certificate is a legal document required in Georgia before a healthcare facility can propose acquisitions, expand, or create.

University and Doctors Hospital also applied for a certificate of need in 2014 but the Department of Community Health awarded it to AUMC.

Doctors Hospital sued after that decision.

Thursday, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled in favor of AUMC.

“We’re just hopeful that the free market will reign and all parties who want to develop in Columbia County will be able to do so. Whether they be free-standing emergency rooms or hospitals. We’re ready for the citizens to benefit from that,” said Chairman Duncan.

A statement from a spokesperson for AU Health reads, “The decision from the Court of Appeals to affirm the Department of Community Health’s earlier decision to grant Augusta University Medical Center a certificate of need for a new 100-bed hospital in Columbia County is an important victory in the pursuit of expanded health services for Georgia’s largest, and one of its fast-growing counties without a hospital. The decision not only concludes that the Department of Community Health acted appropriately in its decision to award AUMC the certificate of need in 2014, but that the appeal seeking to block this decision has no basis. As this decision is the fifth time the department’s award has been affirmed, we remain confident that this is the right decision for Columbia County and are hopeful that this confirmation of DCH’s original award to AUMC will allow the project to move forward without further delay.”

The Director of Communications at Doctors Hospital responded to the ruling with this quote, “There is a lot going on in Columbia County right now in regard to healthcare facilities. At this point in time, we are exploring our options.”

Chairman Duncan added, “Healthcare for the citizens but then also, being able to help develop more physicians for the state of Georgia.”

Below is the full ruling by the Georgia Court of Appeals: