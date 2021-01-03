Plans for South Carolina schools for start of spring semester

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — NewsChannel 6 is learning more about how schools will deliver instruction to students at the beginning of the new semester.

Aiken – Hybrid school model through January 15. At the next board meeting on January 12, officials are expected to come back to the table and review DHEC data on COVID-19 in the area and make a decision about the next semester.

Edgefield – Currently, the district’s plan is for students to be able to return to in-person learning following the Winter Break on January 5. Officials say ultimately the decision will depend on a combination of factors to include the status of COVID-19, staffing numbers in quarantine, and the guidance the school system receives from the state and local health professionals.



McCormick –

Saluda –

Bamberg 1 –



Bamberg 2 – Students will have an all-virtual schedule through January 19. Teachers will provide virtual instruction daily. Parents will be given a date to come to the school to receive new Google Chrome Books for each of their students.

Barnwell 19 (Blackville-Hilda Schools) – 100% virtual until Tuesday, January 19. All sports practices and contests are suspended until Tuesday, January 19.

Barnwell 45 – Messages regarding updates for returning to school are being shared with parents on Remind. If you are not signed up to receive Remind messages, contact your child’s school.

Allendale – Fully virtual learning scheduled until at least January 8