Plane crashes at Daniel Field airport

UPDATE – The Augusta Fire Department reports via Twitter that the pilot was conscious and suffered minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday when the plan was landing and not able to stop. It rolled through the wire fence and across Highland Avenue, which is now shut down and will be until 5:00 p.m. NTSB is leading the investigation.

Courtesy Augusta Fire & EMA Twitter

AFD spokesman Jason DeHart said the single pilot plane was carrying 200 gallons of fuel, so the focus is not on getting the plan onto Daniel Field to avoid a fire.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A plane ran off the runway and crashed into a fence at Daniel Field Airport, near Highland Avenue and Wrightsboro Road.

The Augusta Fire Department reports Highland Avenue is being shut down. NTSB is being called to investigate.

There are no word on injuries, but a witness tells NewsChannel 6 the pilot was taken to the emergency room.

Augusta Aviation sent the following message:

An aircraft landing on runway 11 (from the West), for unknown reasons, was unable to stop after touching down on the runway. The aircraft penetrated the airport perimeter fence, crossed Highland Ave., and came to a rest on City property east of Daniel Field.

The NTSB has been notified and will begin an investigation into the cause of the incident. The pilot was the only soul on board and received minor injuries. He was transferred to the hospital for observation. We are unable to release the name of the pilot at this time. The NTSB has given airport management permission to move the aircraft onto Daniel Field.



