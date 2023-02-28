EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Investigators are on the scene of a plane crash along Girl Scout Camp Road near the Edgefield County Airport in Trenton.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. Tuesday. WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned two people were injured in the crash, however the extent of their injuries were not life-threatening. Both victims were taken to area hospitals to be treated.

Edgefield County EMA Director Foster Crowder says the aircraft was hand built, and the two victims were in the process of flying it and had been in the air for a while before the crash occurred.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has a crew en route to the scene and updates will be provided in this story as soon as they become available.