AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A plan is taking shape for a cleaner Augusta.

Last year it was proposed the city use two and half million dollars in federal Covid funds and create a Quick Strike Clean Team.

A proposal before commissioners says the team will focus on illegal dumping, and right of way problems, and also pay for the ace cleanup team downtown, that’s being paid for by downtown business owners.

“In regards to the illegal dumping that’s an ongoing problem in our area, the ACE program definitely needs to be fully funded especially for the next few years that’s really been a good asset to the downtown area,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett

But Garrett says he would like to see a half million dollars from the Clean Team be diverted to the Riverwalk to take care of issues there.