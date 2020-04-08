Plagued Passover: Jewish community prepares to celebrate virtually

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Jewish community is getting ready for Passover.

The holiday recognizes when the Jews were freed from Egypt.

It begins tonight but services will be run a little differently to follow state restrictions and CDC guidelines.

Where a congregation would normally gather inside the synagogue, they are having virtual services.

Passover is observed with a traditional meal called a seder.

Normally, the family will get together and say prayers over different items on their plate, but now they’ll be FaceTiming each other from home.

I spoke to the President of the Jewish Museum, Jack Weinstein, who says this is a challenge all religions are facing.

“You know, one of the things I think about myself is this pandemic comes in and it doesn’t matter who you are, how old you are, religion, race, or anything else, we’re all even, and it would be nice if everybody understood we were all even all the time, not just because of this,” says Weinstein.

Some families even have a seder the second night of Passover. The holiday is observed for up to eight days.