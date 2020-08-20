Pink Bags on mailboxes not associated with Hope House of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Are you seeing pink in your neighborhood?? Not pink breast cancer ribbons…. but these pink plastic bags on your mailboxes.

They’re soliciting donations for a group called Hope for Domestic Violence… and our friends at Hope House of Augusta are getting a lot of calls about them.

Chaz Butler, Lead Coordinator– Compliance & Development for Hope House, says the pink bags aren’t theirs!

“These pink bags are from an organization outside of Atlanta, called Hope for Domestic Violence. I think a lot of people get it confused because the word HOPE pops up and they immediately think of us, which is great to know that we are on their mind, but no they are not from us.”

Butler says if you DO want to keep your donations local, just go the the Hope House of Augusta Facebook page and click on their “wish list.” You can purchase items right there and Amazon will deliver them straight to Hope House.