NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (34-28), playing their annual weekend as the Augusta Pimento Cheese, lost their second consecutive game to the Charleston RiverDogs (34-28) as they fell to their south division rivals 6-3 on Saturday night.

The RiverDogs jumped ahead in the first inning on a solo home run by Carson Williams to make it 1-0 Charleston.

The Pimento Cheese had an answer in the bottom of the inning on an infield single by Brandol Mezquita that scored Geraldo Quintero and tied the game at one. The very next batter was Brandon Parker and he gave Augusta their first lead with a solo home run to make it a 2-1 game.

The lead for the Pimento Lead was snatched back by the RiverDogs in the ensuing inning on a run-producing single by Jelfry Marte, followed by an RBI double by Mason Auer to put Charleston back in front 3-2.

In the third, Nick Schnell hit his third home run of the series off the batter’s eye in center field to up the lead to 4-2 for the RiverDogs.

Brandol Mezquita came through again for the Pimento Cheese in the third inning with a double into the right-field corner to score Cal Conley and pull Augusta back within one at 4-3.

That score would hold all the way into the seventh inning when the RiverDogs were able to manufacture an insurance run on a sacrifice fly by Nathan Perry, scoring Carson Williams to extend the Charleston lead back to two at 5-3.

An inning later, the RiverDogs delivered the dagger on a moonshot home run off the bat of Oneil Manzueta to give the visitors their largest lead of the game at 6-3.

Augusta had one final opportunity in the ninth as they put two runners on with two outs, but Sandy Gaston struck out the tying run in Brandol Mezquita to end the game and secure a Saturday victory for Charleston 6-3.

Christian Fernandez (5-1) earned the win as the starting pitcher for the RiverDogs with Kris Anglin (3-4) taking the loss for the Pimento Cheese. Sandy Gaston (1) picked up the save for Charleston.

Brandol Mezquita led the Augusta offense with his 20th multi-hit game of the season along with his two RBIs while Brandon Parker homered for the second time this week with his opening-inning blast.

Augusta will play their final home game of the first half on Sunday afternoon as they look to close out the first half with a series victory over the RiverDogs with Sam Strickland getting the start against Daiveyon Whittle for the RiverDogs. First pitch of Sunday’s finale is set for 1:35 pm.

The sixth homestand of the year for the GreenJackets concludes with father’s day at the ballpark along with a Bucket Hat giveaway sponsored by Cintas for the first 1,00 fans!