Piggly Wiggly in Bamberg to start accepting applications soon

BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF) — A business many of you asked for in Bamberg, South Carolina is finally headed back to the area and they are looking to hire.

Starting Friday, December 27, the new Piggly Wiggly will start accepting applications for the business.

Chuck Fogle, with Fogle Incorporated, will locally own and operate the Piggly Wiggly. The Bamberg location will be the sixth under the company’s control. A complete selection of groceries, meat, produce, and a deli/bakery will be on hand. Also, a partnership with a local wholesale grocery supplier means low prices for you and your family.

Officials say it was a number of people who made the announcement possible like County Administrator Joey Preston. “He and I for the last year or so, along with Mayor Foster, have been calling people randomly, driving all over the place trying to get something done but Joey was the biggest factor in making this Piggly Wiggly come back to Bamberg and Bamberg is Big on the Pig,” Chairman Kinard told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk at a news conference welcoming the news of the opening back in October.

“I think Piggly Wiggly is going to do a very good job because they do an outstanding job in Denmark,” Bamberg County Chamber of Commerce member Lisha Crum said.

The new store will employ about 60 people and should be open by the beginning of the new year.