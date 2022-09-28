AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) — Piedmont Augusta Foundation accepted a $75,000 grant for a new mobile mammography unit.

“We’re really thankful to the Levine Foundation supporting this mission, which really does save lives,” said Laurie Ott, Vice President of Human Resources at Piedmont Augusta.

A hospital that was built on the principle of providing affordable and accessible healthcare to low-income families, Piedmont maintains that same drive.

“We are the first Georgia organization that they made a gift to,” Ott said.

With funds from the Leon Levine Foundation, health care providers at Piedmont will be able to further assist women with early detection for breast cancer.

“So there’s no reason for a woman to not get this screening. It could save her life if we catch the breast cancer early,” Ott said.

Ott says this unit has helped many women.

“Of all the thousands of women who’ve gotten screened in our breast health center and on the mobile mammography, far more women don’t have breast cancer,” Ott said.

The need for screening all over is important, but right here in the CSRA, this unit services 25 nearby counties.

“We love to partner with churches, we love to partner with employers who have women on the job there, and think about that also, we’re also screening women who can’t afford the mammogram or uninsured or underinsured– we’re also screening women who are employed at their place of employment,” Ott said.

Ott wants people to know that no matter the circumstance, any woman is able to get checked on this unit.

“A woman– when she steps on the mobile mammography unit– never gets denied a mammogram because she doesn’t have insurance or she has an inability to pay. So, uninsured, underinsured women don’t need to worry when they step on the mobile– we can give them a life-saving screening for breast cancer,” Ott said.