EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap continues to undergo surgeries after being attacked by Pit bulls.

Friday, Euchee Creek Elementary faculty, staff, and students held a fundraiser to support him and his family, with classmates declaring that together are “JustinTough,” and wearing green as a reminder of their friend healing in the hospital.

Students, teachers, and staff each wore unique outfits to celebrate Justin. Some were professionally screen-printed, some hand-lettered or self-made, and some decorated with a photo of Justin’s smiling face.

Katy Yeargain, principal at Euchee Creek Elementary, said they were collecting donations, one dollar at a time, each of which would go to Justin and his family as he continues to recover.

Lettering several feet high was placed in front of rural Euchee Creek reading “#JUSTINTOUGH,” with each class taking turns taking photos in front of it to be sent to Justin and his family.

Friday morning, Justin underwent his fourth surgery in a week, according to updates from his mother on her Facebook page.

After a week in the hospital, Justin is finally able to sit up in bed.

Staff at Euchee Creek have stayed connected with the family and were even waiting in the emergency room with Justin’s family the night of the Pitbull attack that left Justin and his doctors fighting for his life.

Justin’s next surgery is scheduled for Monday, according to his mother’s social media updates.