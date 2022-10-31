AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Children’s Hospital of Georgia held its annual Halloween Parade event for patients on Halloween morning.

The event allows patients of the hospital to enjoy a Halloween experience while still receiving treatment at the hospital and remaining safely inside. The event was able to return to normal this year after having been altered since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trick-or-treaters and their families were able to make their way around the hospital to different stations that passed out candy, had activities, and other fun surprises. The stations were set up by AU Health and the Children’s Hospital staff members and volunteers.

During October, the hospital collected new Halloween costumes donated from the community to help get the kids dressed up to celebrate.

“These patients aren’t able to enjoy a regular Halloween experience,” said a hospital spokesperson, “So we want to give them the best event possible.”