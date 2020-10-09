Photographer honors CSRA heroes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Nestled on Artist Row in downtown Augusta, photographer Hillary Kay Rumsey is doing something special.

“There are so many heroes in this community that go unseen,” Rumsey says.

Rumsey knows a thing or two about heroes. In 2016, she was shot on the Augusta Riverwalk on the Fourth of July. It was a long road to recovery, but she always knew she wanted to give back to those who helped her along the way.

The solution — photography. Last month, Rumsey started the CSRA Hero Project. Each week she hosts a photo shoot for someone whose extraordinary actions may have otherwise gone unnoticed.

Courtesy: Hillary Kay Studios

“I don’t want people to overlook all of these people that are working so hard through these difficult times, just to say thank you.”

Rumsey has already met some phenomenal people — a sheriff’s deputy, bus driver and even a power couple.

“Every single hero that comes in has said, ‘I’m not a hero. I’m just doing my job.'”

This is something shared by travel nurse Lorie Wallace. She may not think she’s a hero, but others do. When the pandemic hit New York City this year, Wallace dropped everything and moved to Brooklyn to work in a hospital that was overloaded with COVID-19 patients.

“The things we saw, did, had to endure, it’s not like anything I’ve ever done before,” Wallace says.

What started as a small project is growing into something much bigger than Rumsey expected. But, she has no plans on slowing down anytime soon.

“I’m not giving up on the fact that there are good people out there that we just overlooked,” Rumsey says.

To learn more about Rumsey’s work or how to nominate someone as a CSRA hero, check out her website.