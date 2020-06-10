Phase 2 of Ingleside Dr. and Berckmans Road Project is underway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some changes are happening at a busy intersection in Augusta. Construction is underway at the corner of Berckmans Road and Ingleside Drive.

There’s going to be an round-a-bout when the project is finished. Right now, the intersection became an all way stop with stop signs and warning signs that will be taken down once construction ends.

Some people think it’s going to be a great outcome…

Betsy Balk drives there every day. She says, “I think it’s a probably a good thing. I think it moves faster now that you’ve got the signs out for “slow” and “stop,” and so forth.”

…others, not so much.

Britt Key drives there for the grocery store. She says, “traffic is heavy on this road here. I think the fact that they’re expanding it is good, but I think they should have kept a light there. I think that would have been smarter.”

The Assistant Director of Traffic Engineering for Richmond County, John Ussery, says this will be the safest option for this area.

“A round-a-bout was planned at this intersection a long time ago and we think after construction was over, it will improve the operation of that intersection. There will be less delay, more traffic can get through it without having to wait as much. The safety should be improved cause there won’t be people turning left in front of other cars,” says Ussery.

For Masters week in November, the Sheriff’s Office will post two officers down there and control the intersection.

The round-a-bout should be complete by April of 2021.