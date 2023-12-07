AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Masters may be four months away, but Luke List is putting down his clubs to give back.

List has been on the PGA Tour for the last 10 years, and will be playing in his third Masters Tournament this coming April.

But he has some time with family for the holidays, and one of the ways he’s spending it is giving $250,000 to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

“It means everything. I was just telling someone walking through the doors how emotional it was, just to be back here and see some of the faces were here for our experience,” said List.

That experience was something no parent should have to go through.

2 years ago, Luke’s daughter brought home what seemed like a small cough–but it turned into their son Harrison catching RSV, which is a virus that causes infections in the lungs.

Luke’s wife Chloe says the process was terrifying.

“We were immediately rushed down here to the PICU, and we stayed here for two weeks,” said List. “During those two weeks he was intubated, both of his lungs had collapsed. There were some very, very scary moments and times, and moments of worry.”

Fortunately the PICU (Pediatric Intensive Care Unit) team at CHOG turned a scary situation into a positive outcome.

So, donating to CHOG was an easy decision for the List Family. Those from the hospital say this money will go towards the same unit that took good care of Harrison.

“The donation from the List family specifically will support our plans for expanding our Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Currently we have 14 beds–and with the expansion that we’re planning with some renovations within the hospital, we’ll be able to increase that to 22 beds,” said Dr. Valera Hudson.

The List’s also recognize the need for the PICU, and their hope is this money will give them the tools to take care of kids just like theirs.

“This hospital is incredible, and it needs help in every area,” said Chloe List. “Donations could help every part of this hospital, but what we’re hoping for is to expand the PICU–and to really give back to what helped us the most.”

Luke says that CHOG played a critical role in giving their son the best care, and it’s the least they could do to help them do what they do best.

“They’re short-handed right now, and they need the money to grow, cause there’s kids being admitted here all the time. For us, knowing exactly what that department–that we were in for a few weeks–to know that that’s gonna be positively impacted and grown is really awesome,” said List.

Little Harrison is two-and-a-half years old now, and both his parents say he is doing well.

Luke says his next tournament will be in Maui, Hawaii, to kick off the new year.

His family will all fly out there: but until then, they’re going to enjoy time at home, while celebrating the season of giving with this generous donation.