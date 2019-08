Augusta, GA – Paperwork filed in court this month could keep Pendleton King Park a park forever.

A petition was distributed asking for the dissolution of Henry B. King’s will. The will established a trust in the 200 acre property in 1919.

The park was at risk of being sold last year to a developer under the management of the trust.

Having the Pendleton King Park foundation oversee the park keeps any one person from making decisions about its future.