Petition circulating to remove the “Old Slave Market”

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – Amid the ongoing national conversation about certain historic sites, a petition is circulating to remove the Old Market House in Louisville. It’s the oldest standing structure in the city but part of that history is the reason some want it gone.

The Old Market House never closes. For the Friends of Historic Downtown Louisville, it’s is a symbol of their city. But, for some, it’s a reminder of a painful past.

“I think I was four or five years old when I asked my grandmother when we was downtown shopping, ‘what was that thing?’ It looked like something you could really go up there and play with. And she said, ‘no that’s a slave market. ‘ Then she said, ‘that’s where they used to sell colored people,” recalled James Ivery, a community activist.

The Old Market House was built in the 1790s. People could buy household goods, land, food, and slaves.

Ivery said, “It is a big deal. Not only to me but to a lot of people that live in Jefferson County and throughout the whole United States of America. It is a big deal. It’s a symbol of hate.”

Ivery would like to see the Market House destroyed or removed and placed in a museum.

He said, “Once I started the petition up, I was looking for the response that I got and it took off like a rocket.”

Right now, the petition has more than 4,000 signatures. About 2,500 people live in Louisville. More than 30% are African-American.

“People are telling me and saying that, ‘leave it alone. Don’t bother it. Let it stay there.’ And these are mostly black people. What is it teaching kids? It’s teaching them that you know, you’re never going to be anything other than a slave. Because this what this thing represents, slavery,” explained Ivery.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Louisville’s city manager who had no comment about the Market House. He did say issues with it did not come up at the City Council’s latest meeting.

Ivery hopes he can bring it to their attention and beyond.

He said, “A lot of people say, ‘what are you going to put there in place of it?’ Nothing. To me, let it go. Put a greenery out there and make a little park out of it. Put something that’s going to bring people together because as I see it, this slave market is a catalyst to keeping black and whites from loving each other and joining together.”

Although removing the market won’t change the past, he said, it could shape an even more peaceful future.

June 13 there is a march planned through Louisville.

To learn more about Georgia preservation laws, click or tap here.