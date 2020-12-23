Personal care home deaths now considered murder

First Love Personal Care Home, off Wrightsboro Road, is now condemned. We now know that there were two issues inside. One, there was carbon monoxide present and two, extremely high temperatures.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The owners of First Love Personal Care Home have been arrested and charged with murder following patient deaths from extremely high temperatures in October.

On October 18, 2020 Richmond County Deputies were sent out to First Love Personal Care Home in reference to the deaths of 84-year-old Georgia Blount and 75-year-old Sylvia Reid died. Upon Arrival, investigators noted the extremely hot temperature inside. Blount and Reid were sent to the GBI lab to be autopsied.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office and the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office reported both Reid and Blount’s deaths to be homicides by Hyperthermia from prolonged exposure to high indoor temperatures and faulty equipment at the residence.

The Owners of the personal care home, 66-year-old Celesta Lisenbee and 72- year-old Sammie Lisenbee were arrested on 2 counts of murder each on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

