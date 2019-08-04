Person stealing guns from unlocked vehicles in Salley

SALLEY, S.C. (WJBF) — Several handguns were stolen from unlocked vehicles in Salley, South Carolina now authorities are searching for who’s responsible.

Details are limited but we’re told the thefts happened overnight from unlocked vehicles overnight.

“This is a reminder to remove valuables from your vehicle and secure it for the night. While it is sad that you have to do this to avoid being victimized, it is better to err on the side of caution,” officials said.

Authorities provided footage from a Ring camera of a male suspected in the case.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, contact the Salley Police Department at 803-258-3449 or CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if you contact CrimeStoppers.