Person sought after card fraud at Bojangles in Augusta

Wanted for financial card fraud at Bojangles on Walton Way in Augusta.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a person they said is wanted for a Financial Transaction Card Fraud incident. It happened at Bojangles on Walton Way on Thanksgiving. 23-year-old Dayquan Lemarouse Islar is the suspect, which authorities describe as 5’9” and 140 lbs.

Islar also has two warrants for Superior Court Order to Show and is known to frequent the Medical Center Inn on Walton Way.

Anyone with any information concerning the person should contact Inv. John Perkins or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.