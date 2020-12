AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A shooting is under investigation in Augusta.

Authorities say on Sunday, December 13, at 9:52 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the area of 2nd Street and Walker Street in reference to a suspicious situation.

A person was found dead. The victim was shot at least once, according to Sgt. William McCarty with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re working to learn the identity of the victim.

