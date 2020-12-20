Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Edgefield County.

Troopers say the incident happened on Saturday, December 19 8:30 p.m. on Hwy 230 near Cannon Mill Road 11 miles south of Edgefield.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says the driver of a Camry traveling north on Hwy 230 crossed the center line, ran off the road, struck a ditch, and then several trees.

The person was trapped and had to be extricated.

The victim died at the scene.

That person’s name has not be released.