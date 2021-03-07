Person killed in crash on I-20 in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a collision on I-20 in Aiken County.

According to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a Mazda 626 and the driver of a box truck was traveling west on I-20, the driver of the Mazda slowed down for traffic. The box truck driver then struck the driver of the sedan in the rear.

Lee adds that the box truck driver drove over the top of the driver of the car. The vehicle spun in the roadway and the driver was ejected.

That person died at the scene. We are working to learn the victim’s identity from the coroner’s office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.