AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Aiken County Saturday night.

We’ve learned from officials that Honda Accord was traveling West on SC-118 when the driver attempted to make a left turn. The driver failed to yield and another car traveling in the opposite direction hit the car.

A backseat passenger in the Honda was killed.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.