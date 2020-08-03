Perry convenience store robbed 4 times; investigators looking for suspects

PERRY, S.C. (WJBF) — Investigators are asking for your help in identifying armed robbery suspects following several incidents in Perry.

On April 5, May 6, July 28, and July 30, different suspects entered the Enmarket Store on Walker Road brandishing a gun and demanding money from the store clerk.

We’re told each time, the suspect, exited the store, running toward the wooded area to the left of the store.

On July 30, when two witnesses drove to the edge of the parking lot, the gunman turned toward them and begin shooting toward their car. During each robbery, no one was injured as each of the robbers fled with an undetermined about of cash. Investigators believe that each suspect is associated with one another.

If you have any information on the incidents, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.