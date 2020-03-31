People still working want safer environments or paid leave

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This outbreak leaves many people in the CSRA wondering do I work or not. People leave the safety of their homes, get in the car and head to work daily. Even though they may not want to during this pandemic, they have to keep the income flowing. It can be very frustrating for companies too, so people are reaching out to us because they want their employers to do more to keep them safe while being exposed.



“It’s definitely become more difficult and more unnerving sometimes on the base especially with soldiers coming and going from other states,” said Christopher Harrow, a concerned worker. He is normally pleased, he said, when people get the door for their pizza delivery. But now, he has concerns.

He told NewsChannel 6, “One particular barracks on the base that’s supposed to be a quarantine barracks even though there is not supposed to be contact with the soldiers, we’re encouraged to do deliveries to them face to face through the bars on the building not knowing if they’re clear or not yet.”

He’s not the only one with a raised eyebrow after clocking in these days. NewsChannel 6 has received reports from several people, mostly anonymous via emails and inbox messages, worried about exposure on the job turning into a positive COVID-19 case for them.

One is from an employee at a local hospital claiming to be in an office with more than 30 people not practicing 6 feet of separation. One of those workers there stated they had a fever all weekend, received a test, but came back to work without going into quarantine.

And reports of a local convenience store with two people with the same symptoms of this deadly virus both tested and are awaiting results.

Harrow said the Fort Gordon restaurant he delivers for wants no contact deliveries, but in some instances, he explained contact does happens.

“The receipts they sign, we still have to come in contact with,” Harrow said. “A lot of times, they don’t have their own pen so we still have to provide that. We’re not provided hand sanitizer or masks for the job that we’re doing.”

He’s calling on the company to hire more employees, especially drivers to help ease the work load, which he said has gone from about 40 hours a week to around 80 or more, with little to no breaks. That’s hard to grasp since he left his customer service gig to deliver pizza because of the hours it allowed him to be home with his wife and young daughter.



“My biggest fear is just everyday possibly coming into [contact with] that one customer who might have it. And coming home, I have a one year old daughter at the house and my wife and my grandmother right next door and who is in her 60s. I don’t want to be the one who comes home and gives it to them.”

And there’s more. An employee at a local lumber company shares concerns about a lack of workers practicing 6 foot distancing and no disinfectants while working, especially after shift changes. That person wants the plant shut down with pay. But conversations with management have been unsuccessful. Also, at another lumber company employees report coworkers who tested positive are still being allowed to work. And the business’ message: “whatever soap is here is all we have and we are not buying more.”

Despite all of the fears, Harrow finds some kind words to share with other workers.

“Keep looking forward and moving forward through it all together. Making our way while trying to still find that brighter side while we are helping other people.”

As you battle the conflict of still working during the outbreak, there are some simple things you can do, such as cleaning your hands before leaving your car and walking into your home.