AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s a Joyous time in Downtown Augusta, with many telling us what Christmas means to them

“It’s the season of giving a lot more smiles gingerbread houses, Christmas trees” said Andres Chacon.

It’s plenty of foot traffic on broad street as people get ready for Christmas… so we decided to ask people one simple question.

What does Christmas mean to you?

“Family, hot cocoa little excited kids that are exploding excited to see Santa” said Patrick Woolard.

“I, of course, love to go see the lights and I love the cold air and the chill the presents the fun,” said Genevieve Lucas.

“I’ve been Christmas is for the giving, the caring, the kids. I think God we’re here to see another year and I just want everybody to have a blessed, merry Christmas and a happy new year this year,” said Mario Smith.

But It’s also a time to be around family and friends.

“Just to be around here celebrate hang out with family eat good food” said Suzanne Denmark.

“It’s usually just pretty quiet and easy we have people over just enjoy the presidents. It’s nice to everyone is off work and just hanging out,” said Laurel Denmark.

“My mom always makes breakfast enchiladas and we open presents slowly throughout the day. It’s never a rush,” said McLeod Barber.

For some Christmas may look a little different this year.

“My parents are older and I’m realizing that Christmas traditions are not going to last forever and that’s an awakening but on the other side, I think Christmas is about giving” said Laurie Hudson.

And for others making new traditions this Christmas…

“Remember the people that meant so much to you or go back and say hey what can I do to make new traditions for myself because life’s constantly changing we can’t change that,” said Hudson.

And taking in the memories is important…

“Like there’s an extra twinkle and I think growing up Christmas was always a very happy joyous time around the house,” said May Tuschen.

They also tell me Christmas is a time to give back to others.