People from around the community showed support for MLK Day of Service

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – A non-profit in Augusta is keeping Dr. Martin Luther King, Juniors memory alive by helping others.

AmeriCorps VISTA held a donation drive-thru at the United Way in Augusta.

This is an annual event, and it’s the 14th year of giving back to the community.

Items collected included baby wipes, soaps, and other Hygiene supplies.

The event was pushed back a day due to the possibility of severe weather, but that didn’t stop people from coming out and showing their support.

“It’s to benefit people in need in our community. The items go to people in Richmond and Columbia County to agencies in those counties and they’re distributed by the agencies to people in need. Toiletries are an essential need that everyone has and we thought it was important to be able to provide for people that didn’t have access,” said Madison Clements of AmeriCorps VISTA.

People from around the community came out to show their support for the charitable cause. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority INC. showed up with four hundred and thirty items.

“How important is it for you to be giving back to the community?”

“Very important, our people perish from lack of knowledge and as a Zeta one of our tenants is scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finally womanhood. You notice I said we started with scholarship. That means education, educating, giving back to our community, what it gave to us, to get us to where we are at this point in our lives,” said Zeta Phi Beta Sorority INC. member, Shirley Howard.

Donations will be accepted through the end of the week and you can bring those items to the United Way.