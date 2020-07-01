People flying from Georgia this holiday have a few options to consider

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A NewsChannel 6 viewer reported a full American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Phoenix Friday. That flier reported the plane looked the same out of Augusta Regional Airport to Charlotte.

People traveling this week for the Fourth of July can expect to go to their destinations arm and arm with others.

American Airlines recently announced it will book at full capacity this week. They will alert customers of full flights that the plane is packed and allow those customers to change their flight at no extra cost. The company also cut capacity due to low customer demand related to COVID-19.

Delta, which also operates out of Augusta Regional Airport along with American, will cap cabin seats at 60 percent and block middle seats through the end of September. First class seats are capped at 50 percent.

While seats are up in the air, you can expect to stay safe as COVID-19 numbers rise. Both companies require you wear face masks and that includes your friendly flight attendant too. You can also expect enhanced cleaning between stops. And remember getting your choice of drinks and snacks? With Delta, you now get a snack bag complete with crackers and cookies, water and hand sanitizer.

People flying from Georgia to will need to quarantine for 14 days if making trips to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut. Essential workers have some exemptions.

Want to ditch the plane and any travel restrictions? You can always social distance by taking a road trip instead.

A spokesperson from Avis Budget Group said vehicles and facilities are being disinfected with a focus on “the most critical interior customer touch points.” They also offer more PPE for frontline staff, including gloves, masks and hand sanitizer and installed plexiglass “sneeze shields” so when you do rent your car, the interaction is safe. And to play it safer, you can bypass going to the counter.