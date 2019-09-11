People demanding answers from Aiken County school leaders: They say they are angry with the sudden resignation of Dr. Sean Alford

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) —- News of the sudden departure of Aiken County superintendent Dr. Alford has rocked the community. Now people are questioning school board leaders on their decision to let him go.

“The community of Aiken County has been hit and hit hard with no answers,” explained Paul Bush. “Someone has some answers.”

And when Dr. Alford quit, the domino effect began. Three other board members resigned with him.

In a tense one-hour public meeting, people asked —- what message does it send to the students and teachers that their school leaders are leaving them almost three weeks into the school year?

“What does that say to that our community,” asked Bush. “What does that say to our county? You’re talking about board members who have been on there for years. Some have been on there for literally for decades, and now they are talking about resigning.”

One person told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, she came because there are a lot of allegations swirling around the town.

“How can you move forward positively,” asked JoAnn Tillman-Hooper. “Because you don’t know and everybody has an opinion. And the opinion is just their opinion, we want facts, and we want them asap.”

And after everyone had their say, board members still didn’t provide any answers.

“We vote them in, and we can vote them out,” said Tillman-Hooper. “I think a lot of times that they have gotten complacent, and they are there. But we can vote them in, and we can vote them out just as easy.”

At the end of the meeting, the board chairman told the audience that the board would consider their concerns. A lot of people say they are still in limbo.

