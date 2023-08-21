AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Just days after a shooting at Josey High School, a chance for the public to talk about school violence.

Making it their mission to become the solution.

“Giving everything that took when I heard that there’s a group of people who are meeting to talk about solutions to the problem for our young people I had to come out,” said Dr. Gregory Fuller, Pastor of Macedonia Church of Augusta.

Parents, educators, community leaders, and those who graduated from Josey High School showed up to the Community Café at the Purpose Center Monday night.

“One thing that we really realize is that there is no one solution the problem is big and that one person that one group can solve the problem it’s something for all of us to do,” said Dr. Fuller.

The forum focused on safety, mental health, and other solutions for kids in schools.

Dr. Gregory Fuller is the Pastor of Macedonia Church of Augusta. He says they’re working hard to mentor students, especially young men.

“We have a young men’s group that we meet with and some of them just described explain some of the problems that we are seeing across Richmond county just across America with the schools so we’re doing that with our young people but also we’re having a men’s conference this weekend ironically,” said the pastor.

Fuller says his hope is that the work continues for everyone in the community to prevent violence.

“We won’t save everybody, but if we can say one or two, we have done our job” said Fuller.