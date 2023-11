AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in Augusta.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Deans Bridge Rd. at around 6:41 p.m for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

When they arrived, deputies found a woman lying in the road. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.