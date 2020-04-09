Pedestrian struck on Broad Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of 43-year-old DeOndrae Arrington.
Arrington was riding his bike north on Lockhart Lane when he failed to stop at the intersection with Broad Street. He hit the side of a westbound vehicle on the 1900 block of Broad St.
Mr. Arrington was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of death was blunt force trauma. No autopsy will be done.
